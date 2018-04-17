Clackamas Co. deputies rescue abandoned, trapped ram in suspected neglect case

Photos of abandoned ram, on left and center, and a photo of the ram after receiving care, on right. (Photos: Clackamas County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies rescued a ram that was trapped in a wire fence in Boring, and now investigators are searching for the owner who is believed to have abandoned the animal.

Deputies responded to the 27000 block of Southeast Highway 212 at around 1 p.m. Sunday. A caller reported seeing an animal – possibly a goat or a sheep – tied to a fence with no food or shelter.

The animal was determined to be a hair sheep ram. Deputies said the animal was in “dire straits.”

The ram was on its side, shivering. Its right front leg was trapped in a small shrub and its horns were tangled in a wire fence. The animal was also surrounded be waste.

Deputies believe the ram had been trapped in that position for some time.

Deputies freed the ram and found it was unable to stand. A veterinarian was called to the scene to provide immediate medical care.

The veterinarian agreed to keep the ram at Eagle Fern Equine Hospital until it could be placed with a rescue agency or a new owner.

The ram has since been treated and is now in foster care.

Deputies searched the property for an owner, but did not find anyone. The property appeared to be uninhabited, according to investigators.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding the ram’s owner. Deputies said they intend to pursue an animal neglect case.

An ear tag on the ram had serial number OR03549 0003.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office tip line at 503-723-4949 or https://web3.clackamas.us/contact/tip.jsp and reference case 18-011169.

