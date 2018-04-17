Portland officer busts 2 suspects during traffic stop

An officer performing a traffic stop arrested two people Monday, one a suspect in a recent firearms investigation, Portland police say.

The traffic stop occurred near the intersection of Northeast 72nd and Northeast Killingsworth Street.

As the officer approached the car, a gray Nissan Altima, she recognized the passenger as a suspect from a recent firearms investigation, the bureau says.

Mark Goldsby, 41, tried to run from officers earlier this year but was caught, arrested and transported to jail, where he was later released. Days after his release, people living near where the investigation had occurred said they had found a gun on their property.

Based on the neighbors’ report and surveillance footage the officer had reviewed from the March 8 incident, Goldsby was arrested, the bureau says.

The driver of the vehicle, 37-year-old Marci Harris, was arrested after officers found a stolen gun, suspected stolen mail, and a substance they believed to be methamphetamine inside the Altima.

Harris was booked into the Multnomah County jail and faces charges including of possession of methamphetamine, felon in possession of a firearm and mail theft.

Goldsby was also booked into the county jail.

He faces charges including felon in possession of a firearm and theft in the first degree by receiving.

Anyone with additional information about Harris or Goldsby is asked to contact Officer Derek Carmon with the bureau at derek.carmon@portlandoregon.gov.

