Historic Oregon stadium to receive major facelift

A historic Oregon track and field facility will receive a major facelift over the next two years.

The upgrades, announced Tuesday, will begin in June and are expected to be finished in 2020.

Hayward Field, owned and maintained by the University of Oregon in Eugene, is named after Bill Hayward, UO’s head track and field coach from 1904-1947.

The renovations will include new state-of-the-art locker rooms, practice spaces and medicine rooms, as well as a new nine-lane track and close to 2,500 new seats, the university says. The stadium’s capacity will be expandable to nearly 30,000.

The project will also add classroom and lab space for the Department of Human Physiology and the Bowerman Sports Science Clinic.

When complete, the stadium will be “a symbolic representation of Oregon,” the university says, featuring timber beams in the roof that will represent Oregon’s fir forests and a transparent roof that will provide views of the hills surrounding Eugene.

The project is fully-funded by gifts from Penny and Phil Knight, founder of Nike, and more than 50 other donors, according to UO.

Hayward Field was first constructed for football in 1919. Six years later, a six-lane cinder track was installed. The stadium has received big improvements since then, including a new track surface, permanent lights, a video board and a newly configured infield.

The university has a detailed breakdown of the planned renovations, as well as more of Hayward Field’s history, on their website.

