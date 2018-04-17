St. Helens man sentenced to 6 years in prison for criminally negligent homicide in wife’s death

A St. Helens man pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide for the death of his wife and he was sentenced to six years in prison.

Kevin Lee Hawkins was arrested in April 2016 in connection with the November 2014 death of his wife, 36-year-old April Dawn Hawkins.

April Hawkins was found dead in a home on the 100 block of Thomas Park Court. Investigators said she suffered from serious complications after a medical procedure and a toxicology report suggested her death was the result of an “intentional overdose.”

Following a lengthy investigation, St. Helens police said they determined Hawkins was responsible for his wife’s death. Hawkins initially faced the charge of murder.

After pleading guilty to criminally negligent homicide Tuesday, he was sentenced to six years and three months in prison, along with three years post-prison supervision.

