‘I was appalled’: BSD deputy superintendent resigns after controversial retweet

The Beaverton School District’s deputy superintendent has resigned after sharing a controversial social media post.

Steve Philips deactivated his Twitter account earlier this week after he re-posted a tweet stating that undocumented people are “more dangerous than assault rifles and should be banned”.

The tweet also said that “one of the biggest preventable causes of death in America” is “illegal aliens”.

The re-tweet and screenshots of the re-tweet were shared widely. After seeing the tweet, many families called for Philips’ resignation.

“When I first read it, I was pretty appalled,” Charryse Bigger, the mother of a Beaverton School District student, said. “Having our deputy superintendent put out tweets that are xenophobic … that’s not okay.”

The Beaverton School District Tuesday night announced that it had accepted Philips’ resignation.

“I want to reiterate my values, the values of our district and the Beaverton School Board,” Don Grotting, district superintendent, said in an online statement. “We recognize the value and worth of each and every one of our students we serve.”

Bigger says that when she saw the tweet, she emailed her school board representative about it and received a phone call from Philips himself apologizing for the tweet.

She says the school district reached out to parents and tried and make amends; but for Bigger, that wasn’t enough.

“The statement was really a non-apology, apology,” Bigger said. “It didn’t have any action behind it and the people that are concerned about this are looking for action.”

As Deputy Superintendent, Philips oversaw the district’s Equity and Inclusion Office. He hasn’t publicly commented on his resignation or the events leading up to it.

