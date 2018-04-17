Man accused of repeatedly stomping homeless woman’s face gets 7 years

A Multnomah County judge has sentenced a man to just over seven years in prison after witnesses say he stomped a homeless woman’s face into the ground repeatedly while wearing composite toe hiking boots.

Officers found the woman screaming in downtown Portland on the corner of Southwest 4th Avenue and Southwest Washington Street Sept. 26 last year with blood streaming down her face.

The woman had been playing her guitar midblock on Southwest 4th Avenue between Southwest Washington Street and Southwest Start Street and made a mistake, the attorney’s office said.

Matthew Lee Owen, the defendant, had been listening to the woman play. When she made a mistake, he allegedly called her an explicative name.

When the woman held out her arm and wagged a finger at Owen and told him to stop using that kind of language, he grabbed her arm and threw her to the pavement, where he proceeded to stomp her face, the attorney’s office said.

The woman’s injuries included damaged teeth and multiple broken bones in her face. A portion of the woman’s lower hip was also completely detached during the attack.

Owen faces two counts of assault in the second degree.

