Police investigating robbery at Plaid Pantry in SE Portland

Police are investigating a robbery at a Plaid Pantry store in southeast Portland.

Just after 9 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a report of a robbery at the Plaid Pantry at 6440 SE 82nd Ave.

Police said a suspect entered the store and demanded money while implying he had a gun. After getting one carton of cigarettes, the suspect left without incident.

The suspect was described as a white male who is 5’10” with a medium to stocky build. Officers searched the neighborhood but did not find anyone matching the suspect’s description.

Police said there are no surveillance images for public release.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Robbery Detail detectives at 503-823-0405.

