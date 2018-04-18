On the Go with Joe at The Porter - KPTV - FOX 12

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Looking to take a staycation? A new hotel in downtown Portland just opened, and it offers an upscale experience.

The Porter, located at 1355 Southwest 2nd Avenue, pulls out all the stops.

The hotel has nearly 300 guest rooms, plenty of amenities and three restaurants – one of which is on the rooftop with a great view of the city.

Anyone interested in learning more about The Porter can visit its website.

