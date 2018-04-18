PPB, Crime Stoppers seeking help identifying suspect in NE Portland armed robbery

The Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are asking for the public's help identifying an armed robbery suspect.

Police said the armed robbery happened on March 28 at 5:55 p.m. at Adam's Market, located at 11104 Northeast Sandy Boulevard.

The suspect is described as a man with tan or light-brown skin, about 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall, 150 to 170 pounds, wearing a dark gray hooded sweatshirt, blue Adidas athletic pants, white/gray shoes, and a Seattle Seahawks hat with a camouflage bill.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to submit a tip through Crime Stoppers of Oregon.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.

To submit an anonymous tip visit the App Store and download P3 Tips to submit secure and anonymous tips or online at https://www.p3tips.com/823

