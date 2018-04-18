Man arrested, firearm seized after police respond to shots fired in NE Portland

Firearm found at the scene and seized by police (Image: Portland Police Bureau)

Portland police arrested a 43-year-old man on firearm related charges after responding to a shots fired call late Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the 1100 block of Northeast 99th Avenue at 10:54 p.m. Callers provided a description and last known location of a possible suspect.

When officers arrived to the area, they found a man who matched the suspect's description lying on the roadway in the 1400 block of Northeast 99th Avenue. The suspect, identified as Jeuan J. Marks, was taken into custody.

Police said a firearm with a high capacity magazine was found and seized in the area where Marks was located. Officers also found evidence of gunfire in the 1100 block of NE 99th Ave.

No gunshot victims were found at the scene or at area hospitals, and officers did not find any property damaged by gunfire.

Based on an initial investigation, officers believe Marks fired multiple rounds from the firearm and at some point fell to the ground and remained there until police arrived.

Medical personnel responded to the scene to treat Marks for a minor injury. It was later determined that Marks had not sustained any injuries by gunfire.

After assessment at an area hospital, Marks was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of methamphetamine.

The Gang Enforcement Team is leading the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting, including surveillance footage, is asked to call investigators at 503-823-4106.

