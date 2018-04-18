Building bridges: MORE gets a preview of TedxPortland - KPTV - FOX 12

Building bridges: MORE gets a preview of TedxPortland

Posted: Updated:
Image KPTV Image KPTV
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

The 8th annual TedxPortland takes place this Saturday, bringing together some of the most inspirational people who have called this city home. The theme this year is Bridges, and speakers will explore dualities in their speeches. MORE’s Molly Riehl spoke with TedxPortland Curator and Host David Rae, as well as speakers Colleen Yeager and Brian Delaurenti and Johnathan Dahl of The Gay Beards, to get a glimpse of what to expect from Saturday’s event

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.