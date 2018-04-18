Building bridges: MORE gets a preview of TedxPortland

The 8th annual TedxPortland takes place this Saturday, bringing together some of the most inspirational people who have called this city home. The theme this year is Bridges, and speakers will explore dualities in their speeches. MORE’s Molly Riehl spoke with TedxPortland Curator and Host David Rae, as well as speakers Colleen Yeager and Brian Delaurenti and Johnathan Dahl of The Gay Beards, to get a glimpse of what to expect from Saturday’s event

