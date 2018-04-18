Portland police: Man seriously injured in Old Town stabbing, suspect detained

A man was detained after another man was seriously injured in a stabbing Wednesday morning in Portland’s Old Town, police said.

At 8:02 a.m., officers responded to a reported stabbing at the Union Station Transit Station at 500 Northwest 5th Avenue.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man with injuries and provided him emergency first aid. Medical responders then came to the scene and provided more care. The victim was transported by ambulance to a hospital. His injuries were described by police as serious but non-life-threatening.

As police investigated the incident, they found a suspect near the scene. The man was taken into custody. Police have not named the suspect as he has not been arrested. If he is booked into the Multnomah County Jail, he will be identified, police said.

Officers believe the suspect and victim were involved in a disturbance. During the disturbance, the victim was injured, likely by a sharp bladed instrument, police said.

Detectives with the Portland Police Bureau Detective Division's Assault Detail and Criminalists with the Forensic Evidence Division are investigating the stabbing.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to call 503-823-0479.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.