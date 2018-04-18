Police: Anti-Semitic fliers found posted in Portland near Reed College

Anti-Semitic fliers have been found posted in the Portland area, according to police.

The Portland Police Bureau said a flier was found on a telephone pole near Chabad at Reed College on April 11.

PPB said they are aware that these fliers, "while not specifically calling for violence, may create fear and uncertainty in the community and can lead to others committing violence on behalf of an ideology."

Anyone with information about who may be distributing the fliers is asked to email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov

