Wanted suspect taken into custody after hours-long standoff in NE Portland

A wanted suspect was taken into custody after a standoff lasting more than four hours in northeast Portland Wednesday.

Police have identified the suspect as 27-year-old Garbriel Sandoval.

Sandoval's standoff with police began at 11:23 a.m. when officers responded to a request for a welfare check at an apartment on the 5500 block of Northeast 55th Avenue.

When officers arrived, they say the suspect ran from the home. Officers learned he had multiple warrants for his arrest and that he might be armed.

Officers surrounded the neighborhood and searched the apartment. No injured people were found in the home.

As the search continued, officers learned the suspect was likely hiding in an apartment on the 5200 block of Northeast Killingsworth Street.

The Portland Police Bureau’s Special Emergency Reaction Team and Crisis Negotiation Team were then called out to the scene and attempted to communicate with the suspect.

After more than four hours, Sandoval was taken into custody, police say. The bureau identified the suspect as Sandoval late Wednesday night.

Portland Police talking over a loudspeaker to a suspect inside an apartment complex off of NE 52nd and Killingsworth. pic.twitter.com/D23e4ERcBr — Brian MacMillan (@BMacTV) April 18, 2018

Police told people to stay away from the search area, between Northeast 49th Avenue to 52nd Avenue, from Northeast Killingsworth Street to Church Street, as the situation unfolded Wednesday afternoon.

Albina Head Start and Trinity Lutheran School were placed on lockout due to the police activity.

After Sandoval was taken into custody, police said all students had been connected with their parents or guardians.

Sandoval is in jail for warrants related to charges including failing to perform the duties of a driver causing injury, felon in possession of a firearm, interfering with a police officer, and attempted burglary in the second degree.

