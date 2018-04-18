Oregon officials kill 2 wolves in effort to save calves - KPTV - FOX 12

Oregon officials kill 2 wolves in effort to save calves

By The Associated Press
SALEM, OR (AP) -

Oregon wildlife officials have shot and killed two wolves from a helicopter, in an attempt to reduce killings of cattle by the predators.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said two of its staffers killed the wolves Wednesday. The so-called Pine Creek Pack had been attacking calves in eastern Oregon's Baker County.

Nick Cady, legal director of Cascadia Wildlands, said the state wildlife employees are behaving as agents of the private commercial livestock industry. There are only approximately 120 wolves in the state, he said, and the state should not be killing them. He urged the state to reassess its approach.

