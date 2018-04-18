Salem woman sentenced to prison, license suspended for life after fourth DUII conviction

A Salem woman was sentenced to more than two years in prison after her fourth DUII conviction.

Stephanie Ambrose, 48, pleaded guilty Monday to charges of DUII, assault, failure to perform the duties of a driver, reckless driving, criminal mischief and driving with a suspended license.

Police arrested Ambrose in December 2017. Investigators said she had crashed into several vehicles and injured one person.

Officers at the scene said Ambrose was visibly impaired.

Ambrose was previously convicted on DUII charges three times between 2015 and 2017, according to the Polk County District Attorney’s Office.

Ambrose was sentenced Monday to 2 1/2 years in prison and her license was suspended for life.

