Salem woman sentenced to prison, license suspended for life afte - KPTV - FOX 12

Salem woman sentenced to prison, license suspended for life after fourth DUII conviction

Posted: Updated:
Stephanie Ambrose, jail booking photo Stephanie Ambrose, jail booking photo
SALEM, OR (KPTV) -

A Salem woman was sentenced to more than two years in prison after her fourth DUII conviction.

Stephanie Ambrose, 48, pleaded guilty Monday to charges of DUII, assault, failure to perform the duties of a driver, reckless driving, criminal mischief and driving with a suspended license.

Police arrested Ambrose in December 2017. Investigators said she had crashed into several vehicles and injured one person.

Officers at the scene said Ambrose was visibly impaired.

Ambrose was previously convicted on DUII charges three times between 2015 and 2017, according to the Polk County District Attorney’s Office.

Ambrose was sentenced Monday to 2 1/2 years in prison and her license was suspended for life.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.