Driver dies after pulling out in front of semi near Klamath Falls

A driver is dead after pulling out in front of a semi-truck near Klamath Falls Wednesday morning.

The driver, in a gold Buick Century, was attempting to turn onto Highway 97 from Algoma Road a bit after 7:30 a.m., Oregon State Police say.

Troopers aren’t sure why the driver turned directly in front of the truck and say the semi couldn’t stop in time to prevent the collision.

The driver of the Buick and was thrown from the car and died on scene. A passenger was rushed to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. Troopers are withholding the name of the driver who died until family is notified.

The driver of the semi-truck was not hurt.

Highway 97 was closed Wednesday morning and into the afternoon while OSP investigated. Drivers in the area were rerouted.

The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office, Klamath County fire officials and the Oregon State Department of Transportation were also on scene Wednesday.

