Retired Clackamas Co. deputy plans to sue sheriff's office over alleged calendar retaliation

A retired Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office deputy who says he refused to be a part of a nude photo shoot inside the county courthouse plans to sue the department.



Joel Manley, a 19-year deputy with the sheriff’s office, says since he refused to participate and reported the incident, he was retaliated against by others in the department.



A tort claim was delivered on March 28. In it, Manley says that he was called a rat, coward and other names because he would not participate with others in making a nude or semi-nude calendar as a gag gift for a retiring deputy.



He adds most of the people at the sheriff’s office are good people and that there are just a few who have changed the culture and degraded the reputation of law enforcement.



Manley says in September 2017, a captain and sergeant with the sheriff’s office were determined to create a calendar in which county employees would pose nude or semi-nude around the courthouse as a joke retirement gift for a CCSO employee. Manley says he refused.



“I was approached several times and I was pressured into doing it several times. I told several deputies including supervisors that it was a bad idea and we should not be doing it,” Manley said.



The tort claim states Manley is a leader in his church for a support group for men who suffer from abuse issues.



“It goes completely against morals, in my morals and values it was pornographic and it was completely unprofessional thing to do in the work place,” Manley said.



He says after the calendar was created, that’s when retaliation against him began.



“One deputy called me a rat two different times,” Manley said. “My (sergeant) called me a coward, he said I didn’t have a certain set of my anatomy and I was just a coward because I wouldn’t be in the calendar.”



At one point, Manley says he was threatened with physical violence, including the insert of a bullet proof vest placed in his work mail box.



“As a threat to me, as reminder that if I talk then something bad would happen to me,” Manley said.



Because of what happened, Manley retired last month and filed a tort claim informing the county that he intends to sue. He says the purpose is not to smear other hardworking deputies, but to spark a culture change within the department.



“I filed the tort claim because there has to be change. I tried to talk to deputies, I tried to talk to supervisors, I tried to talk to command staff they don’t want to listen,” Manley said.



The tort claim also outlines other instances.



FOX 12 reached out to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office for comment on both the investigation over the calendar and if any disciplinary action was taken. We also asked for comment on the tort claim, but have not heard back.



