Neighbors pitch in for Vancouver couple’s ‘community blessing booth’ after it was cleared out

Two people cleaned out a “community blessing booth” in Vancouver, only for neighbors to chip in to keep it going.

Jesse LaDeane and his wife put together the booth, using an old phone booth and stocking it with books, food and other items.

The idea is if someone takes an item they need, they then replace it with something else.

It’s all on the honor system, and LaDeane said his neighbors really took to it.

However, over the weekend, the booth was pilfered by two people and left nearly bare.

LaDeane said the items are all free, so while no crime was committed, the situation was still disappointing.

“If you really needed that many books for something, we could’ve given you a couple dollars,” he said.

The two people who took it all were caught by a surveillance camera. The situation was posted on social media, and neighbors immediately responded.

In no time, the booth was once again restocked with helpful items.

Since they opened the booth in January, LaDeane said it’s become a routine for many people to stop by on walks through the neighborhood, and they hope it stays that way.

