New task force discusses future of autonomous vehicles in Ore.

A task force to discuss the future of autonomous vehicles in Oregon met for the first time Wednesday in Salem.

The group met Wednesday morning at the Chemeketa Center for Business and Industry.

Members reviewed how the state might deal with licensing and registration, insurance concerns and accident reporting for driverless cars, among other topics.

The group was formed amid a nationwide discussion regarding the vehicles, as well as recent reports of autonomous vehicle accidents.

In March, an Uber self-driving car hit and killed a woman in Arizona. Uber had reportedly been testing self-driving vehicles in Tempe and Phoenix for months.

The company has since postponed its driverless vehicle tests.

Oregon’s task force is headed up through the Oregon Department of Transportation. The agency has been designated as the state’s lead for coordination of autonomous vehicle programs and policies.

