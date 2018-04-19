Tree debris blocks northbound traffic on I-205 in Vancouver - KPTV - FOX 12

Tree debris blocks northbound traffic on I-205 in Vancouver

Posted: Updated:
Image provided by WSDOT traffic cameras Image provided by WSDOT traffic cameras
VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) -

Tree debris fell across Interstate 205 Wednesday night, blocking all northbound lanes of traffic, Washington State Department of Transportation said.

The debris fell at milepost 36 near Salmon Creek just after 8:30 p.m. Crews cleared the scene and traffic was moving again by a bit before 10 p.m.

WSDOT advised drivers in the area to use caution and expect delays.

It was not immediately clear what caused the debris to fall across the roadway.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.