Tree debris blocks northbound traffic on I-205 in Vancouver

Tree debris fell across Interstate 205 Wednesday night, blocking all northbound lanes of traffic, Washington State Department of Transportation said.

The debris fell at milepost 36 near Salmon Creek just after 8:30 p.m. Crews cleared the scene and traffic was moving again by a bit before 10 p.m.

WSDOT advised drivers in the area to use caution and expect delays.

It was not immediately clear what caused the debris to fall across the roadway.

