Machine shop containing ammunition catches fire in SE Portland

PORTLAND, OR

Portland Fire knocked down a fire that started in a machine shop behind a home early Thursday morning.

The fire began around 4:15 a.m. on Southeast 109th Avenue near East Burnside.

Fire officials say ammunition was stored inside the shop, and firefighters heard explosions when they arrived on the scene.

No injuries have been reported. 

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

