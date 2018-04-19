Machine shop containing ammunition catches fire in SE Portland

Portland Fire knocked down a fire that started in a machine shop behind a home early Thursday morning.

The fire began around 4:15 a.m. on Southeast 109th Avenue near East Burnside.

Fire officials say ammunition was stored inside the shop, and firefighters heard explosions when they arrived on the scene.

No injuries have been reported.

#UPDATE: Fire broke out in a machine shop behind a home on SE 109th, @PDXFire Battalion Chief says. Ammunition was also stored inside & was exploding as firefighters arrived. Fire has since been knocked down. No one hurt. pic.twitter.com/6Sor3U40KX — Tyler Dumont FOX 12 (@TylerDumontNews) April 19, 2018

The cause of the fire is unknown.

