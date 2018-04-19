On the Go with Joe at Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe at Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival

WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) -

Tulips are blooming in Woodburn and they are on full view at a festival attended by thousands each year.

Photographers flock to the Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival, a colorful celebration of spring which kicked off March 23 and runs through May 6 this year.

Festival attendees can stroll through about 35 acres of over 100 varieties of tulips at the Wooden Shoe Tulip Farm, located at 33814 South Meridian Road in Woodburn.

The festival is family-friendly and welcomes well-behaved dogs on leashes.

For more information on the festival, including details on tickets, hours and parking, visit WoodenShoe.com

