Hillsboro police K-9 tracks down DUII driver after hit-and-run crash

Hillsboro police K-9 tracked down a DUII driver after he walked away from a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. at the intersection of Southeast 10th Avenue and East Main Street, near the police station.

Police said Lucas Lemus-Gonzalez crashed into another vehicle in the intersection and then walked away.

K-9 Blazer tracked and located Lemus-Gonzalez a short distance away on Main Street. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries he sustained in the crash.

HPD K9 Blazer tracked and located a DUII hit and run suspect last night after a t-bone crash at 10th and Main. pic.twitter.com/kGSYjEqjKp — Hillsboro Police Dpt (@HillsboroPolice) April 19, 2018

No other injuries were reported.

Lemus-Gonzalez has been cited for driving under the influence of intoxicants and hit-and-run. Police said at some point he will be booked into jail.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.