Eugene considers buffer zone between pot shops - KPTV - FOX 12

Eugene considers buffer zone between pot shops

By The Associated Press
EUGENE, OR (AP) -

The Eugene City Council plans a public hearing on a proposed ordinance that would require a buffer zone of at least 1,000 feet for new marijuana retailers.

The proposal stems from complaints that a high concentration of pot shops in downtown will thwart the city's effort to revitalize the area.

The Register-Guard reports that existing pot shops that have opened or that have already secured a state operating license likely would be exempt from the new regulation.

The council voted Wednesday to direct the city manager to schedule a public hearing.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

