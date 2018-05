Bridgeport Brewing Company is launching a new beer on April 20th called the “Hazy IPA.” In celebration, Bridgeport is having a spring launch party at its Pearl brewery tomorrow from 4:30-7pm. The brewery is offering 6-packs of the IPA for $4.20, $4 pints of Hazy IPA, as well as complimentary brewery tours.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.