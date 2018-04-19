Police: SE Portland home hit by gunfire, dog injured

Police are investigating a shooting that injured a dog in southeast Portland Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 9200 block of Southeast Henry Street at 7:49 a.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a home that was damaged by gunfire. A dog that was inside the home was injured after being hit by gunfire.

The dog was taken to a local veterinary hospital for treatment of injuries that are believed to be non-life-threatening.

No people were injured in the shooting.

Officers also found two parked vehicles that were damaged by gunfire, and evidence of gunfire was located on the roadway in the 9200 block of SE Henry St.

The Gang Enforcement Team is leading the investigation. No suspect description is available at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting, including video surveillance, is asked to call Detective Meghan Burkeen at 503-823-3092 or Meghan.Burkeen@portlandoregon.gov.

