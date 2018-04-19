Nonaffiliated Oregon voters could be shut out of May primary - KPTV - FOX 12

Nonaffiliated Oregon voters could be shut out of May primary

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
(KPTV file image) (KPTV file image)
SALEM, OR (AP) -

More than 800,000 of Oregon's 2.6 million voters are not registered with any party. That's fewer than the number of registered Democrats and more than the number of registered Republicans.

The Bulletin reports Democrats and Republicans are urging voters to register with their parties before Tuesday, the deadline to vote in the May 15 primary election.

The May primary is closed to Democrats and Republicans, meaning only voters registered in that party can vote to determine that party's candidate for the general election.

The Independent Party allows any registered voter to cast a ballot in its primary.

Unless nonaffiliated voters register by Tuesday or opt for the Independent Party ballot, they will be shut out of choosing the first round of candidates for governor, Congress and the Legislature.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.