Portland City Council approves increased rate for garbage, recycling services

People in Portland will see an increase on their bills for garbage and recycling services.

The Portland City Council unanimously approved new rates for residential garbage, recycling and compost services Wednesday.

The new rates will start May 1.

The monthly bill for the average Portland household will go up by about $2.55, according to city workers.

Staff said the increase is needed to cover higher costs for recycling, labor, fuel and garbage disposal. In a statement Thursday, the city reported there is a need to hire additional workers at recycling facilities due to new quality standards for recycled materials sold to international manufacturers.

The city will re-evaluate the rates in spring 2019.

Portland has 12 franchised garbage and recycling companies.

