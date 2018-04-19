Proactive enforcement mission leads to 17 arrests, citations in Washington Co.

A proactive enforcement mission targeting people with outstanding warrants and sex offenders who are out of compliance led to 17 arrests and citations in Washington County this week.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Apprehension Team worked with the U.S. Marshals Service on Tuesday and Wednesday to conduct the operation.

Criminal Apprehension Team members carried out dozens of home visits over the two days.

The suspects and their charges were identified Thursday as:

Alex Nguyen, 26 of Portland – Parole violation warrant

Amie Davis, 36 of Beaverton – Failure to appear warrant (three counts)

Barry Westbrook, 56 of Beaverton – Clatsop County arrest warrant

Brent La Fave, 54 of Hillsboro – Failure to appear warrant

Daniel Thompson, 27 of Beaverton - Probation violation warrant

Denny Ghim, 48 of Tigard – Failure to appear warrant (two counts)

Dwayne Snyder, 54 of Beaverton – Out of compliance sex offender registration

Dylan Farris, 20 of Forest Grove – Sexual abuse (10 counts) secret indictment warrant

Heather Handy, 22 of Beaverton – Failure to appear warrant (four counts)

Jazman Ellett, 28 of Aloha – Felon in possession of a firearm warrant

Jesse Banks, 30 of Portland – Clackamas County arrest warrant

Justin Owens, 24 of Garden Home – Failure to appear warrant (two counts)

Kevin Williams, 51 of Tigard – Failure to appear warrant

Michelle Piercy, 48 of Portland – Aggravated theft (three counts) and criminal mistreatment (three counts) secret indictment warrant

Missy Hernandez-Martinez, 28, Cornelius – Probation violation warrant

Tanya Lane, 33 of Beaverton – Parole violation warrant

Zachariah Truman, 28 of Hillsboro - Out of compliance sex offender registration and parole violation warrant

“The highly trained deputies assigned to the Criminal Apprehension Team track and arrest offenders wanted for serious felony crimes. They also verify that registered sex offenders in the county remain in compliance with the laws and their registration requirements,” according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

