Seven workers injured, some critically, due to farming accident in St. Paul

Seven workers were injured, some critically, as a result of a farming accident in St. Paul on Thursday.

Emergency crews responded to a hop farm on the 15500 block of River Road Northeast at 9:59 a.m.

Firefighters said a tractor with a hop stringing cart malfunctioned and multiple workers fell from the equipment.

The tractor was 600 feet from a gravel road. Emergency crews had to walk from the road to reach the patients and provide medical care.

Seven workers were taken to area hospitals. Firefighters said some of the workers had severe injuries.

The cause of the malfunction remains under investigation.

St. Paul Fire District received assistance from the Woodburn Fire District, Marion County Fire District #1, Keizer Fire District and Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue-Newberg during this incident.

