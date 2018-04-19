Whale license plate available in Oregon next year

Oregon drivers will have a new license plate to choose from come 2019.

The new plate depicts a gray whale mother and her calf and will help fund whale conservation efforts.

The plate comes courtesy of Oregon State University’s Marine Mammal Institute. The institute has been selling vouchers for the plates and sold its 3,000th note earlier this week.

For each voucher sold, the institute will receive $35, which will be put toward marine mammal research and education, the university says.

Bruce Mate, the institute’s director, says Oregonians have so far received the plates enthusiastically.

He also says the plates have received strong support from public officials and the Oregon Legislature.

The whales on the plates were drawn by wildlife illustrator Pieter Folkens, who says the two-tone background emulates the sea and the sky.

The plates won’t be available until the first quarter of 2019 because the Oregon Department of Motor Vehicles is installing a new computer system.

For a full list of available plates, visit the Oregon DMV website.

