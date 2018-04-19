Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for armed robberies in Clackamas County

A man arrested in connection with a string of robberies in Clackamas County has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Gary Kealoha, 26, pleaded guilty earlier this month to charges of second-degree robbery and second-degree attempted robbery.

Kealoha was arrested in February. Investigators said he pointed a gun at a bartender at Sports on Tap on the 16000 block of Southeast Happy Valley Town Center Drive in January during a robbery.

He was then identified as an armed robbery suspect in additional cases in Oregon City and Gladstone.

An arrest warrant was issued by Kealoha and he was caught by the U.S. Marshals Service on Feb. 9.

Kealoha was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison and three years post-prison supervision.

