Scientists: Compound that ‘turns off’ sperm’s ability to swim could work on humans

Oregon scientists say they have identified a promising new form of male contraception.

The possible pill contraceptive, which could be on the horizon for humans, would use a compound that “turns off” the sperm’s ability to swim, according to scientists at Oregon Health and Science Center.

OHSU and partners at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Medicine aren’t sure yet if the compound, called EP055, would work on humans, but say a recent study shows that it does bind to sperm proteins in non-human males, slowing the overall mobility of the sperm.

Researchers found “no indication of sperm motility” when they tested the compound on male monkeys.

Mary Zelinski and Michael O’Rand, the study’s lead investigators, say the compound shows a lot of promise but needs more work before it becomes available for human use.

They hope to conduct a monkey mating trial soon to prove the compound’s effectiveness against pregnancy.

Currently, condoms and surgical vasectomy are the only safe forms of birth control available for men.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.