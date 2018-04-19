University of Portland student apologizes for ‘grossly inappropriate’ comments at banquet

A University of Portland student who was removed from the roster of the tennis team after comments during a banquet described as “sexist,” “violent” and “misogynist” has apologized in a letter published in the school newspaper.

Goutham Sundaram submitted a letter to the editor of The Beacon that was published online Wednesday.

Sundaram wrote that he was “profoundly sorry” for his monologue at the Wally Awards, an annual banquet for student-athletes at the University of Portland.

Last week, Olivia Sanchez, another student athlete who also works as The Beacon’s managing editor, published an editorial describing Sundaram’s speech, which included statements detailing his “sexual pursuits” on campus.

The initial editorial said some students and coaches walked out during the speech.

In his letter to the editor, Sundaram said he was attempting to use “irony as a tool” for telling stories about his “immigrant and diaspora experience.”

He acknowledged that the “crux of the content was grossly inappropriate” and said he would work to make himself a better person.

The university released a statement and apology last week saying Sundaram had been removed from the tennis team roster and, “These offensive statements do not reflect the University of Portland, and they do not reflect our mission.”

