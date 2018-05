NFL schedule released for 2018; Seahawks start on road, return home to face Cowboys

The Seattle Seahawks will start the 2018 season with back-to-back road games.

The NFL schedule was released Thursday and it includes the Seahawks taking on the Broncos in Denver in week one. Seattle then travels to Chicago to face the Bears on Monday Night Football to cap off the season’s second week.

The Seahawks return to Seattle for a home game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 23.

Seattle will also travel to London to face the Raiders on Oct. 14.

The Seahawks’ four preseason games will be on FOX 12, as well as multiple games during the regular season.

Preseason

Preseason Week 1: vs Indianapolis Colts

Preseason Week 2: at Los Angeles Chargers

Preseason Week 3: at Minnesota Vikings

Preseason Week 4: vs Oakland Raiders

Regular Season

Week 1: Sun. Sept. 9 at Denver Broncos, 1:25 p.m., FOX

Week 2: Mon. Sept. 17 at Chicago Bears, 5:15 p.m.

Week 3: Sun. Sept. 23 vs Dallas Cowboys, 1:25 p.m., FOX

Week 4: Sun. Sept. 30 at Arizona Cardinals, 1:05 p.m., FOX

Week 5: Sun. Oct. 7 vs Los Angeles Rams, 1:25 p.m., FOX

Week 6: Sun. Oct. 14 at Oakland Raiders (London), 10 a.m., FOX

Week 7: Sun. Oct. 21 BYE

Week 8: Sun. Oct. 28 at Detroit Lions, 10 a.m., FOX

Week 9: Sun. Nov. 4 vs Los Angeles Chargers, 1:05 p.m.

Week 10: Sun. Nov. 11 at Los Angeles Rams, 1:25 p.m.

Week 11: Thu. Nov. 15 vs Green Bay Packers, 5:20 p.m., FOX/NFLN

Week 12: Sun. Nov. 25 at Carolina Panthers, 10 a.m., FOX

Week 13: Sun. Dec. 2 vs San Francisco 49ers, 5:20 p.m.

Week 14: Mon. Dec. 10 vs Minnesota Vikings, 5:15 p.m.

Week 15: Sun. Dec. 16 at San Francisco 49ers, 1:05 p.m., FOX

Week 16: Sun. Dec. 23 vs Kansas City Chiefs, 5:20 p.m.

Week 17: Sun. Dec. 30 vs Arizona Cardinals, 1:25 p.m., FOX

Schedule courtesy Seahawks.com.

