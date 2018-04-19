Portland baseball group offers $80 million, building to Portland Public Schools

A group looking to bring Major League Baseball to Portland has offered to buy property owned by Portland Public Schools for $80 million, while also helping the district relocate to a new facility.

According to public records, the Portland Diamond Project has made an offer for the Blanchard Education Services Center just north of the Moda Center.

The offer of $80 million includes a replacement building for the district’s headquarters at the former Banfield Pet Hospital headquarters on the 8000 block of Northeast Tillamook Street.

The offer states the Portland Diamond Project, which is led by former Nike executive Craig Cheek, would help repair that building before the district moved in.

Earlier this week, the Portland Diamond Project announced they had made offers on two sites for a possible MLB stadium. The second location is industrial land in northwest Portland.

The possibility of another major league franchise has excited Portland sports fans.

The owner of Portland Gear has already created baseball-themed clothing items that are selling fast.

“We're obviously crazy about our Blazers and our Timbers and our Thorns, so adding another sports team makes a ton of sense to me to,” said Marcus Harvey, owner of Portland Gear.

