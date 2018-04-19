Benson HS principal named Oregon's Principal of the Year

Oregon has named the state's top school principal, and he's right here in the Rose City.

Benson High School Principal Curtis Wilson Jr. was named Oregon's Principal of the Year.

The award is given out annually by the Confederation of Oregon School Administrators and the Oregon Association of Secondary School Administrators.

Portland Public Schools said under Wilson, Benson's graduate rate rose to nearly 89 percent, ahead of the state average of nearly 75 percent.

Wilson, who is in his fifth year as Benson principal, said he was shocked by the honor and is proud to lead such a diverse student body.

The distinction now puts him in the running for the National Principal of the Year Award.

