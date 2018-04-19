Historic Portland restaurant will close, re-emerge as rooftop garden

A historic restaurant in northwest Portland is making a big change.

Meriwether’s Restaurant and Skyline Farm, known for its outdoor seating, plans to close up shop next month and reopen as a rooftop garden restaurant.

The current Meriwether’s will close May 13 and reopen sometime next year on property that is owned by the restaurant.

The exact date of the reopening is not clear.

Paul Francis, a customer outside Meriwether’s Thursday, said he was disappointed to hear that the restaurant is closing.

“There’s not a lot in the neighborhood that is equivalent,” Francis, who has been frequenting the business for the past six to seven years, said.

After a few renovations, staff said the old space will be used to expand the business’s events and private dining. A Meriwether’s spokeswoman said the restaurant outgrew the space and needed something bigger.

