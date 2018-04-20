A look inside the USS Portland ahead of commissioning Saturday

The Navy ship USS Portland is here in the Rose City.

It will be commissioned this Saturday, and FOX 12 got a special tour of the ship Thursday.

After about four years of construction, the USS Portland is finally docked in its namesake city and ready to travel all over the world.

The ship stretches 684 feet and it's packed full of military hardware. Weighing 25,000 tons, the ship carries equipment for the Marine Corps and Navy, including helicopters, tanks and other combat machines.

The crew on board is training for nearly any mission – from robots, to examining suspicious packages, to basic power tools for the potential of disaster relief aid.

Loaded with state of the art technology, the USS Portland is a “smart ship” that engineers can appreciate.

“If anything breaks on this ship, it will actually tell us,” said Electronics Technician First Class Brian Hoeger.

With four main engines, the USS Portland generates enough juice to power 12,000 homes. There is 750 miles of cable, and it required 77,000 gallons of paint.

The Rose City made its mark on more than the name. The ship has large Timbers and Thorns logos on deck.

Nearly 20 of those staffing the ship are from Oregon and Washington.

For Hoeger, it means a lot to set sail on a ship named for his home city.

“There’s USS Portland, I’m going to try to choose that because I love this state,” he said.

This is the third ship to bear the name of USS Portland, but this is the first solely named for Oregon's largest city.

The crew will need at least another year and a half of training before they can be deployed to an active mission. In the meantime, it will be homeported at Naval Base San Diego.

The USS Portland will be commissioned at 10 a.m. Saturday at Terminal 2 in northwest Portland. About 5,000 people are expected to attend.

