Suspect at large after shooting home, pit bull in SE Portland

Police are searching for a suspect they say shot at a southeast Portland home Thursday morning, hitting a caged dog inside.

The bullet grazed the pit bull’s neck, causing non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said. He was taken to a local veterinary hospital and is expected to make a full recovery. No one else was hurt.

The dog’s owner, Alphonzo Johnson, said he thinks his home on Southeast Henry Street was targeted in retaliation for a case dating back to December last year.

Johnson believes he was wrongly accused in a deadly hammer attack in southeast Portland on Dec. 28.

The alleged attack occurred in the 9200 block of Southeast Clinton Street. When officers responded to the scene they found a man lying unconscious on the ground.

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries. An autopsy determined the cause of death as “homicidal violence”.

Johnson was arrested and later released. The charges related to the case against Johnson have been dropped.

The dog that was shot, Bamm-Bamm, was hit while he was in his cage with another dog owned by Johnson, named Pebbles.

Portland police say they are searching for a suspect but don’t have a description.

The Gang Enforcement Team is leading the investigation.

Officers are asking anyone with information about the case that might be helpful to contact them immediately.

