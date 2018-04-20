Hit-and-run suspect found dead in car on I-84 after second crash in Portland

A hit-and-run suspect was found dead in a car on Interstate 84 after a second crash overnight in Portland.

Officers first responded to a two-vehicle crash near Northeast 99th and Glisan Street at 11:35 p.m. Thursday.

One driver was found with minor injuries, but the second driver left the scene in a white Toyota Celica.

An officer located the suspect vehicle on the 1300 block of Northeast 99th Avenue and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

The suspect sped away and ended up heading west on eastbound I-84 from Northeast 99th Avenue. As an officer followed, the suspect collided with a Toyota Prius going east on the highway near 82nd Avenue.

Emergency crews responded and determined the hit-and-run suspect had died. That person has not been identified by police.

The driver of the Prius was taken to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Portland Police Bureau at 503-823-3333.

