Motorcyclist killed in crash on Marine Drive

One person was killed in a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle in northeast Portland Thursday night.

Police said the crash happened at 11:12 p.m. near the intersection of Northeast Marine Drive and Northeast 6th Drive.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the motorcyclist, an adult male, lying on the roadway. The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No other details about the crash have been released.

Marine Drive was closed between Northeast Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard and Northeast 33rd Avenue while the Major Crash Team conducted their investigation. The roadway has been reopened.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Portland Police Bureau Traffic Division at 503-823-2103.

