Police: Man arrested in Portland for online luring of a child, more victims possible

Douglas Brandow, booking photo (Image: Portland Police Bureau) Douglas Brandow, booking photo (Image: Portland Police Bureau)
A 32-year-old man accused of trying to lure a child on social media has been arrested and there could be more victims, according to Portland police.

Douglas E. Brandow was arrested by officers on Thursday after an investigation began on Wednesday.

The Portland Police Bureau's Sex Trafficking Unit received a tip from the Washington State Patrol about possible criminal activity perpetrated by Brandow.

In response to the tip, an undercover officer posed as an underage female on a social media account and contacted Brandow.

Police said after the initial contact, Brandow repeatedly contacted the undercover officer in an attempt to build a sexual relationship and expressed a desire to meet with her for purposes of a sexual nature.

Police said Brandow arranged a meeting in Portland, where he was taken into custody.

Brandow was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of attempted rape in the second degree, attempted sodomy in the second degree, purchasing sex with a minor, attempted sexual abuse in the third degree, online sexual corruption of a child in the first degree, and three counts of luring a minor.

Investigators believe there may be more victims. Anyone with information about Brandow or anyone who may be a victim is asked to contact the Sex Trafficking Unit at 503-823-4800.

