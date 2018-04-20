Music Millennium gets rocking with Fernando for Record Store Day - KPTV - FOX 12


Portland's iconic record store Music Millennium is celebrating Record Store Day tomorrow in a big way. Oregon Music Hall of Fame inductee Fernando Viciconte is performing and celebrating a release of his first live studio album, "Pacoima Radio Sessions," which Fernando Y Los Cochinos performed on Marc Baker's "Church of NW Music" radio show. Music Millennium opens for Record Store Day tomorrow at 8 am. Fernando Y Los Cochinos take the stage at 9 pm.

Fernando and Secret Sound Recordings are selling a limited-edition whine vinyl of "Pacoima Radio Sessions," with all profits going toward The Oregon Music Hall of Fame Scholarship Fund.

