On the Go with Joe at AMSOIL Arenacross

Veterans Memorial Coliseum is decked out in dirt for the weekend since a motocross event has taken over.

On Saturday and Sunday, AMSOIL Arenacross will feature professional athletes who will tackle the track with turns and ramps.

But it’s not just going to be tricks and entertainment, it’s a competition.

Sixteen motocross riders will be on the track for each race.

Anyone interested in tickets can visit RoseQuarter.com.

