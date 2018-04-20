Vacant house fire in Kelso being investigated as arson

A fire that destroyed a vacant home in Kelso early Friday morning is being investigated as arson.

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue and Longview Fire responded to the home, located in the 1000 block of Elizabeth Street, at 3:40 a.m.

When crews arrived on the scene, they evacuated two nearby homes and attacked the fire.

The fire was knocked down at 4:40 a.m. and fully extinguished at 5:48 a.m., according to fire officials.

No injuries were reported.

The house, which was valued at $39,000 according to tax assessments, is considered a total loss.

Fire officials said the cause of the fire is likely arson.

Firefighters also responded to two garbage can fires near the vacant home within an hour of the fire being dispatched.

