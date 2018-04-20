Local events planned for Earth Day weekend

Sunday marks Earth Day, a day celebrated annually around the world to recognize all the planet’s natural wonders.

For anyone in the Portland metro area interested in giving back to the planet or learning more about it, there are several local events planned for Earth Day. Here are some from the FOX 12 event calendar.

Saturday:

An Earth Day work party is being held at the Johnson Creek Watershed in Milwaukie from 9 a.m. to noon. Children are welcome to come with an accompanying adult.

From 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., an Alberta district cleanup will be held. Sign up here to be a volunteer.

The Learning Gardens Lab at Portland State University is hosting an Earth Day Spring Festival from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday:

From 9 a.m. to noon, the Johnson Creek Watershed Council is celebrating Earth Day and World Fish Migration Day by removing invasive species from the watershed.

An Earth Day Drala Meditation Hike is scheduled to convene at the Portland Shambhala Center at 9:30 a.m. and head to Camas for the day.

An Earth Day Festival is planned from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Our Table Cooperative in Sherwood. There will be live music, DIY classes and demos, family-friendly activities, and opportunities to help on the farm.

The Oregon City Library is hosting an “out-of-this-world” Earth Day event from 1 p.m. with 3 p.m. NASA Rocket Scientist and Oregon City resident, Kim Foster, will present stories of his work with NASA and the Hubble Telescope.

Both days:

An educational opportunity can be attended at Pittock Mansion about Portland’s natural past with “Forces of Nature: Historic Portland Floods, Fires, Ice & Snow” both Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the rest of the following week.

For more information on all the events check out the FOX 12 event calendar, which is constantly updated with happenings around Portland.

