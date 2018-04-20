Portland police searching for suspect after bank robbery in NE Portland

Police are searching for a suspect after a bank robbery in northeast Portland on Friday morning.

Officers responded to Bank of the West on the 900 block of Northeast Halsey Street at 11:23 a.m.

Employees said a man entered the bank and displayed a note demanding money. He got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Officers searched the area, but did not find the robber.

The suspect is described as a white man, 30 to 40 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall with gray hair and a scruffy mustache and beard.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Brett Hawkinson at 503-823-1080 or Brett.Hawkinson@PortlandOregon.gov or the Portland office of the FBI at 503-224-4181.

This story was updated with the correct location of the robbery.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.