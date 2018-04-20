Deputies investigating possible drug overdoses of 4 teens in Clark County

Clark County deputies say four teens suspected of overdosing on drugs were found unconscious Friday. They say the young men, who are friends, are in the hospital.

Law enforcement couldn’t give any information on the teens' conditions, but say they think opioids were involved.

Around 5:00 a.m., deputies said a Vancouver man living near 79th Street and 147th Avenue found two young men unconscious in his lawn and his driveway. Deputies say the homeowner didn’t know the teens.

“I really worry for what would have happened if nobody noticed those kids right away,” Mike McCabe with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said.

45 minutes after the two teenagers were discovered, deputies found a third lying in the road two blocks away, also unconscious.

“He was unresponsive, very cold, didn’t have a shirt on, laying in the street," Sgt. David Nelson with the sheriff's office said. "He’d been there for quite a while. He didn’t have a shirt on, and one of the major concerns initially was hypothermia."

A short time later, deputies discovered a fourth teenager unconscious at a home in the same neighborhood. Deputies said family members brought him to the hospital.

“The whole thing struck me as odd,” Nelson said.

Deputies also said they used Narcan on one of the young men, but it was ineffective.

“Had we not been able to get them medical help quickly, this could have had a very different outcome,” McCabe said.

Deputies said they sent out a reverse 911 call to make sure no other teenagers had overdosed. The sheriff’s office asked neighbors to check their backyards and make sure their kids were safe.

“The whole scene was very concerning to me, not just as a police officer but a father in the community,” Nelson said.

Deputies believe the four teens overdosed. They say three are students at Heritage High School.

“We don’t know what they took,” Nelson said.

The suspected overdose falls on April, 20, or 4/20, which is an unofficial marijuana holiday.

“You could ask anybody in law enforcement if they believe in coincidences; I don’t,” Nelson said.

Deputies said their man questions remain unanswered; what did the teenagers consume, and is it still out there?

Deputies also encourage parents to speak with their kids about drug use.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate and no further details were released Friday, including what suspected drugs are involved in this case.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.